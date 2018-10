Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bavaria Industries Group AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY BETWEEN SEPT. 10, 2018 AND SEPT. 24, UP TO 500,000 SHARES COULD BE SOLD BY ALL BAVARIA INDUSTRIES GROUP AG SHAREHOLDERS AT A PRICE OF EUR 57.00

* 118,176 BAVARIA INDUSTRIES GROUP SHARES WERE REPURCHASED, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO 2.34% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

Source text: bit.ly/2y6r4EK

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)