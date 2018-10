Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNIT MODELO CONTINENTE HIPERMERCADOS S.A. AGREED WITH CORPFIN CAPITAL TO BUY ITS 60 PERCENT STAKE IN TOMENIDER SL, OWNER OF ARENAL PERFUMERIAS, FOR AROUND 45 MILLION EUROS

* VAZQUEZ FAMILY WILL CONTINUE MANAGING THE BUSINESS, MAINTAINING 40 PERCENT STAKE IN TOMENIDER

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED DURING Q1 2019

Source text: [bit.ly/2Rduw9t]

