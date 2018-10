Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY H1 SALES AND SERVICES 28.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 36.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 1.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS 3.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 147,959 EUROS YEAR AGO

