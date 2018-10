Oct 1 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUTED OPERATIONS AT 18.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUTED OPERATIONS WAS AT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 87.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 96.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 MARGIN DOWN 13.8 P.P. YOY TO 27.5%

* RESULTS AFFECTED AMONG OTHERS BY WRITE-DOWNS AND LOWER MARGIN

