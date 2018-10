Oct 1 (Reuters) - HubStyle SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY H1 NET LOSS OF 5.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS OF 1.8 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 4.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 5.4 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT 4.4 MLN ZLOTYS VS 5.2 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 RESULTS AFFECTED BY 2.8 MLN ZLOTYS WRITE-DOWN, OF WHICH CO INFORMED IN SEPT

* Q2 NET LOSS 4.5 MLN ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 2.2 MLN ZLOTYS

