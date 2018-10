Oct 1 (Reuters) - CELON PHARMA SA:

* SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT POSITIVE COMPLETION OF MUTUAL RECOGNITION PROCESS FOR ‘SALMEX’ DRUG FOR CZECH AND SLOVAKIAN MARKETS

* AFTER COMPLETION OF THE PROCEDURE, BOTH COUNTRIES WILL VERIFY DOMESTIC VERSIONS OF PRINT MATERIALS AND ISSUE DECISIONS REGARDING ADMISSION TO TRADE WITHIN TIMELINES AS PER LEGISLATION PROCEDURES

* SAYS ESTIMATED TIME OF LAUNCHING THE PRODUCT IS Q1 2019

