Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian Helicopters (IPO-VTRS.L):

* SAYS EGM DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 20.2 MLN ADDITIONAL SHARES IN CLOSED SUBSCRIPTION

* SAYS POTENTIAL PURCHASERS ARE: FEDERAL AGENCY FOR STATE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, ROSTEC, AND RDIF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT-21

Source text: bit.ly/2zIWHGL

