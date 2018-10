Oct 2 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE OF 2.05 BLN ZLOTYS, UP 13 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PRELIM. Q3 EBIT 125 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 21 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PRELIM Q3 LFL SALES UP 3.6 PCT

* RETAIL SPACE AS AT SEPT.-END 1 MLN SQUARE METERS, UP 10 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* PRELIM. Q3 OPERATIONAL COSTS 910 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 17 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* THE FINANCIAL REPORT IS DUE ON NOVEMBER 20

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)