Oct 2 (Reuters) - Galp Energia SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF BLACKROCK INC, REACHED 2.01 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN GALP

* BLACKROCK PARENT COMPANY NOW HOLDS 5.03 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS IN GALP

Source text: bit.ly/2y6MCBn

