BRIEF-CD Projekt: Writer Of 'The Witcher' Demands At Least 60 Mln Zlotys Of Additional Remuneration

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI, THE WRITER OF “THE WITCHER” SAGA, EXPECTS CD PROJEKT TO PAY AT LEAST 60 MILLION ZLOTYS IN ADDITIONAL REMUNERATION

* SAPKOWSKI’S REPRESENTATIVES IN A DEMAND FOR PAYMENT NOTE SAY THAT THE COMPENSATION SHOULD BE AT LEAST 6% OF THE PROFITS OBTAINED

* “CONSEQUENTLY, EVEN ACKNOWLEDGING ANY COMPENSATION THE AUTHOR MAY HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED, AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE INCREASE IN SALES REVENUES, PARTICULARLY RELATED TO WITH THE WITCHER 3 VIDEOGAME TOGETHER WITH ITS EXPANSIONS, WE MAY DETERMINE THAT, AS OF NOW, THE CLAIM IS FOR AT LEAST SIXTY MILLION POLISH ZLOTYS” - DEMAND FOR PAYMENT NOTE

* CD PROJEKT SAID IT FINDS THE CLAIMS UNJUSTIFIED AND WILL SEEK AN AMICABLE SETTLEMENT, BUT ONE WHICH RESPECTS EARLIER AGREEMENTS SIGNED BY THE TWO PARTIES

