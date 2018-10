Oct 2 (Reuters) - DINO POLSKA SA:

* SAYS IN A STATEMENT IT OPENED 120 NEW STORES IN Q1-Q3 2018, COMPARED TO 90 IN THE SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* CO’S NETWORK NUMBERED 895 STORES AT THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2018 VERSUS 718 STORES ONE YEAR AGO

* RETAIL SPACE IS NOW 343,300 SQUARE METERS VERSUS 273,000 SQUARE METERS YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2Rhb77y

