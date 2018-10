Oct 2 (Reuters) - RUSSIA’S STANDARDS AGENCY:

* SAYS INFORMED ABOUT RECALL OF 28,683 HYUNDAI CARS SOLD FROM THE FIRST VIN-NUMBER TO NOV. 29, 2017

* THE REASON FOR RECALL IS POSSIBLY AN INCORRECT FIXATION OF THE FUEL HOSE

* THE RECALL CONCERNED HYUNDAI’S CRETA (GSR) MODEL

Source text: bit.ly/2NdScr6

