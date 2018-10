Oct 3 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT RECEIVED SUBSIDY IN THE AMOUNT OF 15.0 MLN ZLOTYS NET FROM POLAND’S MINISTRY OF INVESTMENT AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

* SUBSIDY IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A RESEARCH CENTRE WORTH 25 MLN ZLOTYS NET

* CENTRE IS PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)