Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ki Group SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT 45.1 PCT OF ITS RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 0.5 MLN

* TOP SHAREHOLDERS BIOERA AND IDEA TEAM SUBSCRIBED TO 95.7 PCT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* APPOINTS GIUSEPPE DOSSENA DIRECTOR GENERAL IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS CEO

