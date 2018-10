Oct 3 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL:

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT KORDSA INC. ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT SHARES OF ADVANCED HONEYCOMB TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION FOR $3.2 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE NEW ANNUAL INCREASE OF ABOUT $4 MILLION IN OUR COMPOSITE REVENUES IN THE US

