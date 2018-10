Oct 3 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY LUMA HOLDING RAISED PRICE OF PROTEKTOR SHARES IN TENDER TO 5.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE FROM 4.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ALSO SAID DEADLINE FOR ACCEPTING SUBSCRIPTIONS HAS BEEN EXTENDED TILL OCT. 16

* LUMA HOLDING ANNOUNCED TENDER FOR 6,296,150 PROTEKTOR SHARES IN SEPT.

