Oct 4 (Reuters) - MEDINCELL:

* IPO PRICE SET AT EUR 7.25 PER SHARE

* MARKET CAPITALISATION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 144.1 MLN FOLLOWING THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* 4,137,931 NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED THROUGH THE OFFER

* STRONG SUPPORT FROM HISTORICAL INVESTORS AND PARTNERS (CM-CIC INNOVATION, BNP PARIBAS DÉVELOPPEMENT, SEVENTURE PARTNERS) AND FROM TEVA

* FIRST TRADING DAY ON EURONEXT PARIS ON MONDAY OCTOBER 8TH

Source text: bit.ly/2ybPNb2

