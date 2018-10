Oct 4(Reuters) - GALAPAGOS:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH WARRANT EXERCISES

* ISSUED 135,485 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ON 3 OCTOBER 2018, FOR A TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE (INCLUDING ISSUANCE PREMIUM) OF EUR 2,013,590.25

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)