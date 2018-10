Oct 4 (Reuters) - COCA-COLA ICECEK:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER MICHAEL COOMBS WILL STEP DOWN TO TAKE UP A NEW OPPORTUNITY IN JAPAN, EFFECTIVE DEC 31

* CCI’S NEW CFO WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN DUE COURSE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)