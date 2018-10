Oct 5 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie Holding AG:

* 9-MONTH NET SALES ROSE BY 10.8 PCT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO REACH CHF 1,770 MIO. (1,598)

* For the whole year 2018, EMS continues to expect net sales and EBIT slightly above the previous year

