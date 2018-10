BRIEF-Monnari Offers To Buy Simple CP For 12 Mln Zlotys

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MONNARI TRADE SA:

* DECIDES TO SUBMIT BINDING OFFER TO BUY 100 PCT OF SHARES IN SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS SA (SIMPLE CP) FROM GINO ROSSI SA

* SAYS BUYER WILL BE MONNARI TRADE SA OR A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MONNARI TRADE SA

* PURCHASE PRICE SET AT 12 MLN ZLOTYS

* SAYS TRANSACTION CONDITIONED BY EXEMPTING SIMPLE CP SHARES FROM ANY REGISTRATION OR FINANCIAL PLEDGES AFFECTING THEM

* SAYS TRANSACTION ALSO CONDITIONED BY REACHING FINAL AGREEMENT WITH PKO BP SA REGARDING FURTHER FINANCING OF SIMPLE CP

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)