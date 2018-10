Oct 5 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE ISSUE PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WAS FIXED AT 14.50 EUROS PER SHARE

* SHARE PREMIUM AMOUNTS TO 14.44 EUROS AND 0.06 EURO CORRESPONDS TO SHARE NOMINAL VALUE

* EFFECTIVE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE 80 MILLION EUROS

* OFFER INCLUDES OVERALLOTMENT OPTION OF 10 PERCENT

