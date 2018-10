BRIEF-Sonae Launches IPO Of Sonae MC On Euronex Lisbon At Eur 1.40 - Eur 1.65/Shr

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD LAUNCHED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO) OF SONAE MC ON EURONEXT LISBON WITH A PRICE RANGE OF 1.40 EUROS TO 1.65 EUROS PER SHARE

* THE PRICE IMPLIES A BASE OFFER SIZE OF ABOUT 304 MILLION EUROS TO 359 MILLION EUROS

* THE ALL-SECONDARY OFFERING CONSISTS OF 217,360,000 ORDINARY SHARES, WITH AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF UP TO 32,600,000 ORDINARY SHARES

* SELLING SHAREHOLDER IS OFFERING SHARES TO BOTH RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND SONAE SGPS PLANS TO REMAIN THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER IN SONAE MC

* FREE FLOAT OF SONAE MC IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO 21.74 PERCENT BEFORE EXERCISE OF THE OVERALLOTMENT OPTION AND TO 25.00 PERCENT IF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IS EXERCISED IN FULL

* THE LISTING AND FIRST DAY OF UNCONDITIONAL TRADING OF THE SHARES ON EURONEXT LISBON IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON OCTOBER 23, 2018

* THE FINAL OFFER PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED ON OCTOBER 18, 2018

* BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS AND DEUTSCHE BANK ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS FOR THE OFFER AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE INSTITUTIONAL OFFERING TOGETHER WITH BANCO SANTANDER, CAIXABANK BPI, AND CAIXABI

Source text: bit.ly/2pAXwLC

