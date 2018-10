Oct 8 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 250.9 MLN VS EUR 175.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 25.5 MLN VS EUR 42.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO REPORT LOSS IN FY 2018/2019 ALBEIT IMPROVING COMPARED TO 2017/2018

