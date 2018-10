Oct 8 (Reuters) - Boule Diagnostics AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY UNIT BOULE MEDICAL RECEIVED A WARNING LETTER FROM THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* ACCORDING TO WARNING LETTER, IMPLEMENTED MEASURES ARE INSUFFICIENT AND ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION OF IMPLEMENTATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF STAFF TRAINING UNDER NEW PROCEDURES, AS WELL AS REVIEW OF HISTORY IS REQUIRED

