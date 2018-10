Oct 9 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED ANNEX TO NON-REVOLVING INVESTMENT LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA (BOS) AMONG EXTENDING THE REPAYMENT PERIOD UNTIL AUG. 31 2028

* UNDER ANNEX, AMONG OTHERS, CO COMMITTED TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY NO LESS THAN 5.5 MLN ZLOTYS BY DEC. 31, 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)