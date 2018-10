BRIEF-CD Projekt To Cooperate With Digital Scapes on Cyberpunk 2077

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CD PROJEKT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY CD PROJEKT RED HAS STARTED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADA’S DIGITAL SCAPES

* CANADIAN STUDIO TO CLOSELY COOPERATE WITH CD PROJEKT RED ON CREATING AND OPTIMIZING TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS FOR USE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF CYBERPUNK 2077

* DIGITAL SCAPES IS A DEVELOPMENT STUDIO SPECIALIZING IN IN AAA MULTIPLAYER CONSOLE AND PC GAME DEVELOPMENT, DEVELOPMENT TOOL CREATION, ASSET PRODUCTION, AND CLOUD COMPUTING

