Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* Q3 SALES OF CHF 212.7 MILLION, A 9.3 PERCENT JUMP OVER THE SAME QUARTER IN 2017

* IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF THE 2018 FISCAL YEAR, BOSSARD BOOSTED SALES BY 11.8 PERCENT TO CHF 659.0 MILLION

* TARGETING SALES ON THE ORDER OF CHF 865 MILLION (2017: CHF 786.2 MILLION) FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018

