Oct 10 (Reuters) - MONNARI TRADE SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY PRELIMINARY SEPT REVENUE AT ABOUT 14.7 MLN ZLOTYS, DOWN 14.04 PCT YOY

* PRELIMINARY Q3 REVENUE AT 49.9 MLN ZLOTYS, DOWN 6.6 PCT YOY

