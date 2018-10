BRIEF-Sfinks Polska To Raise Its Capital By Up To 6 Mln Zlotys

Oct 10 (Reuters) - SFINKS POLSKA SA:

* SAYS ITS MANAGEMENT RESOLVED TO ISSUE NO LESS THAN 2 MLN AND NO MORE THAN 6 MLN SERIES P SHARES UNDER TARGET SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* CO’S SHARE CAPITAL TO BE RAISED BY NO LESS THAN 2 MLN ZLOTYS AND NO MORE THAN 6 MLN ZLOTYS

* SERIES P SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

* ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES P SHARES TO BE SET AFTER COMPLETING BOOK BUILDING PROCESS

* SAYS BY THE RESOLUTION CO PROCEEDED TO FULFIL ITS OBLIGATIONS TOWARDS BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA RELATED TO RECAPITALIZATION OF CO

* CO INFORMED ABOUT SIGNING ANNEX TO NON-REVOLVING INVESTMENT LOAN AGREEMENT WITH THE BANK ON OCT. 9

