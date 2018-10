Oct 11 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* US/CANADA PHASE III ARM OF ESTELLE® ORAL CONTRACEPTION DUE TO COMPLETE IN Q4 2018

* PREPARATIONS FOR COMPREHENSIVE PHASE III TRIAL OF DONESTA® ARE UNDERWAY, REGULATORY SUBMISSION IS EXPECTED IN H2 2019

* FURTHER MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS OBTAINED FOR MYRING™

* CONTINUES TO HAVE STRONG CASH POSITION, WITH CAPACITY TO MAXIMIZE POTENTIAL OF ITS LEAD PRODUCTS AND PIPELINE

