Oct 12 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* ITS UNIT’S, NB POZNAN SP. Z O.O., 14.3 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVOURABLE IN A TENDER BY ZTM POZNAN

* OFFER IS FOR LAUNCHING, SERVICING AND MAINTENANCE OF EXISTING NETWORK OF CITY BICYCLE RENTING SCHEME CONSISTING OF 109 BIKE STATIONS AND 1,200 BIKES UNTIL DEC. 31, 2022

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)