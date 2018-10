BRIEF-Qumak Mulls Over Filing For Accelerated Restructuring Proceeding

Oct 12 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGEMENT DECIDED TO PREPARE APPLICATION FOR OPENING RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS - ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS THE DECISION FOLLOWS THE CANCELLATION OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AND - AS A RESULT - THE LACK OF RECAPITALIZATION IN AMOUNT OF 35 MLN ZLOTYS

* IT ADDS IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT THAT THE FINAL DECISION WILL DEPEND ON THE OUTCOME OF TALKS WITH NEW POTENTIAL STRATEGIC INVESTORS

* SAID THAT IT HAS RESUMED REVISION OF ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS AIMING AT ACQUIRING A STRATEGIC INVESTOR INTERESTED IN TAKING UP A MAJORITY STAKE IN CO

