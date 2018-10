BRIEF-Caleffi Starts Talks With Trade Unions

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Caleffi SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAD STARTED TALKS WITH TRADE UNIONS REPRESENTATIVES IN THE COMPANY AND THE TRADE UNIONS OF THE PROVINCE OF MANTOVA

* TALKS ARE AIMED AT IDENTIFYING THE BEST REORGANIZATION SOLUTIONS TO MANAGE OVERSTAFFING AT THE OFFICES AND FACTORY IN VIADANA

* COMPANY HAS STARTED COST REDUCTION PLAN DUE TO NEGATIVE SPENDING TREND AMONG ITALIAN FAMILIES

* THE TRADE UNIONS HAVE PROPOSED TO THE COMPANY ‘SOLIDARITY CONTRACTS’ TO PROTECT EMPLOYMENT LEVELS

