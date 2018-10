(Repeats to add bullet that Ole Andersen is Chairman of Danske Bank)

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen:

* CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

* TO NOMINATE MS DOMINIQUE REINICHE AS THE NEXT CHAIRMAN

* OLE ANDERSEN IS THE CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF DANSKE BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)