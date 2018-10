Oct 17 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH FOOTBALL COACH FATIH TERIM FOR TWO MORE SEASONS FOLLOWING 2018-19 SEASON INCLUDING 3-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

* AMOUNT OF FEE IS NOT FINALIZED AND TO BE DETERMINED IN TURKISH LIRA

