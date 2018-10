Oct 17 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE AT EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING (EGM) ON NOV. 13 TO HAVE THE COMPANY’S SHARE TRADED ON THE REGULATED MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE’S (WSE)

* EGM WILL VOTE ON AUTHORISING MANAGEMENT TO APPLY FOR MOVING THE TRADE OF SERIES A, B AND C TO WSE’S MAIN MARKET

* IN FEB. IT INFORMED ABOUT MOVING TO WSE MAIN MARKET THIS YEAR

