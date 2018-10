(Updates story to add information on Q4 EBIT outlook)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Atea ASA:

* Q3 REVENUE NOK 7.1 BILLION VERSUS NOK 6.7 BILLION YEAR AGO

* INCURRED OPERATING LOSSES OF NOK 8 MILLION IN A NEWLY LAUNCHED START-UP VENTURE CALLED APPXITE

* Q3 EBIT: NOK 132 MILLION (NOK 176 MILLION)

* Q3 EBITDA EX-ITEMS NOK 249 MILLION VERSUS NOK 272 MILLION

* Due to lower profitability in Denmark, EBIT for the Atea Group is expected to decline significantly in Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)