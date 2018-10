Oct 18 (Reuters) - DATAWALK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT OBTAINED IT SOLUTION PATENT FROM THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE

* ALSO SAID OBTAINED US PATENT APPLIES TO THE SAME AREA OF INVENTION WHICH WAS ALREADY COVERED BY ITS EQUIVALENT PATENT IN EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE, OF WHICH CO INFORMED IN MAY, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)