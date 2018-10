Oct 18 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA

* UNTIL OCT. 16 INVESTORS HAVE SUBSCRIBED TO SELL ABOUT 0.7 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES IN TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY LUMA HOLDING LIMITED

* THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES IN TENDER WAS SET AT 3.3 MLN SHARES

* HENCE THE OFFEROR WILL NOT BUY THE SHARES

* LUMA HOLDING ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 6.3 MLN OF PROTEKTOR’S SHARES AND SUBSEQUENTLY RAISED THE PRICE IN TENDER TO 5 ZLOTY FROM 4.2 PER SHARE

