FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 18, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy/Germany yield spread widest in 5-1/2 years as EU to send formal budget letter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and Germany 10-year bond yield spreads hit its widest level in 5-1/2 years after news that the European Union is to send a formal warning letter to Italy that could lead to Brussels rejecting the draft budget before the end of the month. Italy’s five-year bond yield rose 11 basis points to its highest in over a week at 3.08 percent, while its 10-year yield rose eight bps to a one-week high of 3.627 percent.

The closely-watched Italy/Germany bond yield spread hit 317 basis points, the widest level since April 2013. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.