Oct 19 (Reuters) - Solvesta AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY PLANS SALE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN SOLVESTA FENSTERPROFIL VERWALTUNGS- UND BERATUNGS GMBH

* AGREED WITH LUXOR INVESTMENT UG FOR SALE OF STAKE AT PURCHASE PRICE OF AROUND EUR 1.35 MLN

