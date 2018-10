Oct 19 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY PRELIMINARY SEPTEMBER REVENUE AT 13.0 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 2 PCT YOY

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN AT ABOUT 59%, HIGHER BY ABOUT 5 P.P. YOY

