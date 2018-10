BRIEF-Atrys Health Buys Stake In Llebalust Patologia

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* BUYS “SIGNIFICANT” STAKE IN LLEBALUST PATOLOGIA SL FOR COMBINATION OF CASH AND NEW SHARES

* AS A RESULT, CO TO ISSUE 1.0 MILLION SHARES AT 2.80 EUROS PER SHARE

* TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED WITH A DEFERRED PAYMENT TO ONE YEAR, AND WILL AMOUNT TO UP TO 314,000 EUROS SUBJECT TO THE EVOLUTION OF REVENUE AND EBITDA OF LLEBALUST

* THROUGH THIS ACQUISITION, CO CONSOLIDATES REVENUE OF 3.8 MILLION EUROS AND EBITDA OF 920,000 EUROS, INCORPORATING A COMPANY WITH NO FINANCIAL DEBT INTO GROUP’S BALANCE SHEET

* CLOSING OF THE OPERATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS

Source text: bit.ly/2J6NBqa

