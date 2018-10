Oct 22 (Reuters) - EIFFAGE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY EIFFAGE CONSTRUCTION’S SUBSIDIARY PRIORA CHOSEN TO BUILD MAISON DU CHOCOLAT FOR LINDT & SPRUENGLI IN KILCHBERG IN SWITZERLAND

* DELIVERY SCHEDULED FOR SEPT 2019

