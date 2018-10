BRIEF-Innate Pharma: Phase II Results From Monalizumab/Cetuximab In Head And Neck Cancer

Oct 22 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA:

* INNATE PHARMA ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY PHASE II RESULTS FROM MONALIZUMAB/CETUXIMAB IN HEAD AND NECK CANCER

* CONFIRMATION OF PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESPONSE RATE AND NEW DATA ON DURABILITY OF RESPONSE REINFORCES THE POTENTIAL ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY OF THE MONALIZUMAB CETUXIMAB COMBINATION

* CLINICAL PROGRAM ADVANCES WITH EXPANSION COHORT IN PATIENTS PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH PD-1/L1 THERAPIES

* IN STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF MONALIZUMAB AND CETUXIMAB OVERALL RESPONSE RATE WAS 27.5% (BY RECIST) INCLUDING 1 CONFIRMED COMPLETE RESPONSE (2.5%) AND 10 PARTIAL RESPONSES (25%)

* DISEASE CONTROL RATE AT 24 WEEKS (DCR) WAS 35%

* MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) AND OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) REACHED 5.0 AND 10.3 MONTHS, RESPECTIVELY

* IN ADDITION, THERE WERE 3 (18%) RESPONDERS AMONG 17 PATIENTS WHO HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH PD-1/L1 ANTIBODIES

* AMONG 40 PATIENTS ENROLLED IN COHORT EXPANSION, SAFETY FINDINGS WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PRESENTED DATA AT AACR 2017 AND 2018, WITH NO ADDITIONAL SAFETY CONCERNS COMPARED TO MONALIZUMAB OR CETUXIMAB GIVEN ALONE

