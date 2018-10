BRIEF-Galapagos Phase 3 Data On Filgotinib In Biologic-Experienced Rheumatoid Arthritis

Oct 22 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* REPORTED TOGETHER WITH GILEAD SCIENCES ON SUNDAY PHASE 3 DATA ON FILGOTINIB IN BIOLOGIC-EXPERIENCED RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* FINCH 2 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS SIGNS, SYMPTOMS AND HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE

* DATA SUGGEST FILGOTINIB HAS A POTENTIAL ROLE IN ADDRESSING IMPORTANT UNMET NEEDS IN THE TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* POSITIVE EFFICACY DATA FROM FINCH 2 WERE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN SEPTEMBER 2018

* ADDITIONAL FINCH 2 DATA TO BE PRESENTED INCLUDE POSITIVE RESULTS ACROSS SEVERAL PATIENT-REPORTED HEALTH-RELATED QUALITY OF LIFE MEASURES

* FILGOTINIB DEMONSTRATED A SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH EARLIER CLINICAL TRIALS

