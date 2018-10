BRIEF-Ipsen Presents Real-World Pancreatic Cancer Data On ONIVYDE

Oct 22 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY REAL-WORLD PANCREATIC CANCER DATA ON ONIVYDE

* PATIENTS IN REAL-WORLD SETTING EXPERIENCED SIMILAR DOSING PATTERNS AS SEEN IN PIVOTAL PHASE 3 NAPOLI-1 CLINICAL TRIAL

* RESULTS ARE GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH NAPOLI-1 TRIAL, HOWEVER, DOSE MODIFICATIONS IN REAL-WORLD ANALYSIS WERE LOWER (27.2% VS 45% IN NAPOLI-1)

* MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS IN NAPOLI-1 (≥20%) WERE DIARRHEA (59%), FATIGUE/ASTHENIA (56%), VOMITING (52%), NAUSEA (51%), DECREASED APPETITE (44%), STOMATITIS (32%), AND PYREXIA (23%)

