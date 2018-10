Oct 22 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB:

* PRESENTED ON SATURDAY POSITIVE PHASE I CLINICAL DATA WITH LEAD CANDIDATE CAN04 AT ESMO

* SAID ANTIBODY CAN04 WAS WELL TOLERATED AND 6 MG/KG IS A SAFE DOSE

* EFFECTS ON BIOMARKERS AND 5 OF 13 EVALUABLE PATIENTS ACHIEVED STABLE DISEASE

* 10 MG/KG CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED BEFORE START OF PHASE IIA DURING Q4 2018

