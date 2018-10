Oct 22 (Reuters) - VERUSA HOLDING:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ACQUIRES 47.3 PERCENT OF ACISELSAN ACIPAYAM SELULOZ SANAYI FROM UNIT VERUSATURK GIRISIM AT 2.71 LIRA PER SHARE, TOTAL 13.7 MILLION LIRA

